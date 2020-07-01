Honda 2Wheeler India retails nearly 3 lakh units in June

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) on Wednesday announced that its dispatches grew by nearly 4 times to 210,879 units in June’20 as against 54,820 units in May’20 (54,000 domestic and 820 exports).

The latest numbers include 202,837 domestic dispatches and 8,042 exports. On the other hand, in May, the company dispatched 54,000 domestically and 820 units for the export markets.

The company announced that its sales jumped 156% to nearly 3 lakh units in June’20 from 1.15 lakh units in May. The service visits also shot up to 22 lakh+ units as against 10.5 lakh visits in May’20.

Sharing the rapidly evolving two-wheeler demand scenario, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Around 95% of Honda dealers resumed their business, while our supply chain further stabilized to align with the rebooting of our production operations in all the 4 plants. With over 150% spike in our retails, June turned out to be the first confidence booster."

Under the Unlock 1.0, HMSI introduced four new BS 6 products in the market taking its total portfolio to 9 models.

“Honda 2Wheelers created new buzz in the market introducing maximum number of four BS 6 models in just 1 month - CD 110 Dream, Grazia 125, 2020 Africa Twin & Livo BS 6. We are also witnessing a new demand getting unlocked with preference to personal mobility over public transport and two wheelers becoming first choice to this shift in the market," Guleria added.

To extend its customer support, HMSI announced further extension on warranty, free service, extended warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract till July 31 (if originally scheduled from March 15 to May 31). Also, the company extended its enrollment period for extended warranty from 365 days to now 550 days at no additional cost.