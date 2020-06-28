2020 Honda X-Blade 160 BS 6 launch to happen soon: Sources

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recently launched the new 2020 Grazia BS 6 scooter and also teased the arrival of new Livo BS 6 commuter bike. Now, as per HT Auto's dealer sources, HMSI will also introduce the new BS 6-compliant X-Blade 160 motorbike in a few weeks from now.

Apart from a new BS 6 engine, the motorcycle will also likely be updated with refreshed styling and features which will keep it trendy and modern. Expect the bike to get a slightly revised exterior design along with new body colours and graphics. It may also get a tweaked fly-screen as well as a new digital instrument panel.

It will run on a BS 6-complaint version of the 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine is also seen on the Unicorn 160 where it delivers 12.7 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.

Its hardware kit will likely remain unaltered as the bike will continue along with the same conventional telescopic front fork and a mono-shock at the rear. Also, the stopping power will be delivered with the same disc brake setup at the front and a drum unit at the rear. The brakes will work along with the safety net of a single-channel ABS, as seen in the past.

Currently, HMSI has products such as BS 6-compliant Activa 125, Activa 6G, Dio, Grazia 125, SP125, Unicorn, Shine, and CD110, in its portfolio. Soon Livo BS 6 will also join the list, and most likely new X-Blade will also follow soon.

The new 2020 X-Blade 160 will carry a slightly higher price tag against the previous BS 4 model. Expect it to be around ₹6,000 costlier.