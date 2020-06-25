Honda teases 2020 Livo BS 6 ahead of imminent launch

After launching the all-new Grazia on Wednesday, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has shared a glimpse of the upcoming 2020 Livo BS 6 in a new teaser video launched across HMSI's various social media handles.

The new Livo BS 6 will turn sharper in the latest avatar. The headlight will receive minor revisions in the form of a redesigned cowl, but the overall sporty design of the main light will be retained. At the rear, tail light will also be tweaked slightly and will be given a more oval shape. The direction indicators will be carried forward without any noticeable change, and will remain halogen units. In terms of the exterior appearance, expect the new Livo to sport new colours and graphics to freshen up the overall appeal.

A major update will be seen in the form of a completely new semi-digital meter console which will replace the previous dual clock panel. The latest console will feature an analoge speedometer over the left side which will be complemented by a digital screen over the right. The screen will display information such as fuel lever bars, time, service reminder, total trip and more.

With the latest update, the Livo will most-likely receive a new BS 6-compliant 109.2 cc single cylinder engine. In the previous BS 4 avatar, the engine delivered 8.31 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 9.09 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The output will likely remain the same.

Also, it's expected that the bike will be introduced with Honda's PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) as well as Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Thanks to which, the overall mileage could shoot up even above the previous 74 Kmpl claimed figure. The transmission will likely remain the same 4-speed unit.

Expect its pricing to be slightly higher than the older model.