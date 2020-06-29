Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has commenced deliveries of a new version of its 1,100 cc bike Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

The company's exclusive premium big-bike dealership - the Honda BigWing in Gurugram - delivered the first unit of 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, HMSI said in a statement.

The manual transmission (MT) version of the bike is priced at ₹15.35 lakh, while the dual clutch transmission trim is tagged at ₹16.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

"Honda introduced the brand new 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in March this year. We are pleased to announce the first delivery," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The company said it has also introduced various accessories like top box, visor, quick shifter, main stand, rally step, engine guard, front fog light, windscreen among others to go with the model.

