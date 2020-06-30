2020 Honda Livo BS 6 launched at 69,422

HMSI on Tuesday launched the new Livo BS 6 bike at ₹69,422 (ex-showroom, Jaipur). The bike is available in 2 variants - Drum & Disc.

New revisions on the bike include chiseled tank shrouds, refreshed digital analogue meter, modern front visor and tank design which highlights sporty character of the new Livo.

A major update is seen in the form of a completely new semi-digital meter console which has replaced the previous dual clock unit. The latest console gets an analoge speedometer over the left side which is complemented by a digital screen over the right. The screen displays information such as fuel lever bars, time, service reminder, total trip and more.

Some comfort and convenience feature additions on the new Livo include a DC headlamp, Engine start/stop switch, Integrated headlamp beam and passing switch. Moreover, it now also get a longer seat (+17 mm).

The new Livo BS 6 receives a 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine which is boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

Further elaborating about Livo BS 6, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "In our BS 6 line up, we continue to create new value that enhances the quality of daily life and reinforce customer trust and confidence in our brand. Since its launch in 2015, Livo has been a favourite among aspirational buyers in its category. Equipped with Honda's latest technology & its urban design, Honda Livo BS 6 will raise the bar of style, performance and value in its segment".

The new Livo will be available in four colour options - Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Black. HMSI has launched a special 6-year warranty package on Livo BS 6.