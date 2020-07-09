Honda 2Wheelers India announces online booking platform

To strengthen its contactless customer engagement in the view of the ongoing virus crisis, Honda 2Wheelers India on Thursday launched its online booking platform at its official website.

The new digital booking platform will allow the customers to choose the model, variant and colour choices online. The customers will also be able to select their choice of Honda authorized dealer they wish to take the delivery from.

(Also Read: 2020 Honda X-Blade BS 6 vs rivals: Price comparison)

Honda customers can start their journey by clicking on the ‘Book Now’ tab. Next, the system will ask for personal information and details after which a bookings receipt will be shared over the mail or mobile phone.

In the next step, the user will be able to select the desired model details (colour and variant) and location (state, city). The system will display the effective price of the model based on the variant/colour choice selected.

From thereon, the user will be able to select the one of the Honda authorized dealerships to collect the vehicle. Post verification, customers can choose their preferred digital payment option to pay online booking amount of ₹1,999. This amount will be directly transferred to the dealership selected by the user. After the payment is successfully done, the user will receive a Unique Booking Number via mail & SMS. This reference number can be shared for future communication with the dealership.

In case of cancellation of booking, the full amount will be refunded to the customer without any deduction, the company says.

(Also Read: Honda 2Wheeler India retails nearly 3 lakh units in June)

Emphasizing on enhancing digital engagement of customers with the brand, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Digitization is the key to connect with the contactless customer in this era of new normal. The Online booking platform on our official website maximizes customer convenience of booking their favourite Honda 2wheeler without stepping out. The entire vehicle selection and booking journey is secured and has been compressed into few simple clicks thus allowing customers to relax with peace of mind."