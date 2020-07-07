2020 Honda X-Blade BS 6 vs rivals: Price comparison

After introducing the Livo BS 6 in June, Honda on Tuesday (July 7) launched the new X-Blade motorcycle as a new addition in its BS 6 portfolio. The bike is available in two variants - Single disc & Dual disc. While the former has been priced at ₹1,06,687*, the latter retails at a price tag of ₹1,10,968*.

The latest additions on the new X-Blade BS 6 include an engine stop switch as well as a disc brake at rear wheel which provides more anchoring power.

It sources power from a 160 cc single-cylinder engine which comes with PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology). This unit has been rated to deliver 13.86 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of torque. It comes hooked to a 5-speed transmission.

Here is how the X-Blade fares against its rivals:

Bajaj Pulsar NS160: ₹105,901*

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts at a slightly lower price tag of ₹105,901*. It is the smaller sibling of the Pulsar NS 200 motorcycle. It gets a BS 6-complaint 160.3 cc Oil Cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i FI engine which delivers a higher 17.2 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 7,250.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: ₹102 950*

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V starts at notably lower price tag of ₹102,950* for the drum variant and ₹106,000* for the disc variant. It gets a 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine which delivers 16.02 PS of power at 8,250 rpm and 14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine comes with a 5-speed gearbox and has a top speed of 114 kmph.

Suzuki Gixxer: ₹111,900*

The Suzuki Gixxer is the costliest offering in this comparison. It retails at ₹111,900 and runs on a 155 cc 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which develops 13.6 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Hero Xtreme 160R: ₹99,950*

The Hero Xtreme 160R has been recently introduced in two variants - Front Disc with Single Channel ABS which costs ₹99,950, and Double Disc with Single Channel ABS which cost ₹1,03,500. It gets a BS 6-compliant 160 cc air-cooled engine which belts out 15 PS. As per the company, the bike has a class-leading acceleration of 0 to 60 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

*ex-showroom, Delhi