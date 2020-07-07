2020 Honda X-Blade BS 6 launched at 1,05,325

Honda on Tuesday launched the new 2020 X-Blade BS 6 in India at ₹1,05,325*. The bike has been introduced in 2 variants – Single disc & Dual disc. In the latest avatar the X-Blade has received new sportier graphics, features, as well as an updated powertrain.

On the outside, it features a robo-faced LED headlamp, aggressive looking sculpted fuel-tank, wheel stripes, sporty under cowl & front fork cover, sharp side covers, razor-edged LED tail lamp, dual outlet muffler, and more. All of this is complemented by the new graphics which make the X-Blade even more appealing than before.

The X-Blade BS 6 has been given an engine stop switch for more convenience. Apart from that, it now also comes with a disc brake at rear wheel which enhances the overall safety quotient of the bike.

(Also Read: Honda 2Wheeler India retails nearly 3 lakh units in June)

At the heart of X-Blade BS 6 sits the company’s 160 cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine. The engine has been rated to deliver 13.86 PS and 14.7 Nm. It comes hooked to a 5-speed transmission.

Honda says that the PGM-Fi system uses 8 onboard sensors which inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater efficiency and performance.

Introducing X-Blade BS 6, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new X-Blade BS 6 is inspired by the dreams of success oriented young enthusiasts. The generation which aspires to ‘Look Beyond’ will find it hard to resist Honda’s globally acclaimed superior technology, new features like dual petal disc brakes with ABS, Engine Stop Switch and new dynamic stripe design of the new X-Blade BS 6."

(Also Read: 2020 Honda Livo BS 6 launched at ₹69,422)

The bike will be available in four colour options - Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic. Honda has also launched a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on X-Blade BS 6.

*ex-showroom, Noida