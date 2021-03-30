2021 Honda CBR650R launched in India at 8.88 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday launched the new 2021 CBR650R as a Completely Knocked Down model priced at ₹8.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The exterior features on the bike include its all-around lighting package covering Dual LED headlights with new reflectors, LED taillight as well as LED blinkers. In comparison to the previous year's model, there's no major design change on the bike. Its colour options include Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic schemes.

The faired middleweight sportsbike from Honda draws power from a 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine that has been tuned to churn out 64 kW at 12,000 rpm, backed up by a net torque of 57.5 Nm delivered at 8,500 rpm. Its transmission is a six-speed unit. It gets an Assist/slipper clutch that eases upshifts and manages hard down changes. For the record, it's the same engine that does duty on the naked roadster - CB650R motorcycle.

Elaborating on the launch and expansion of the premium motorcycle business, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda is committed to providing the best from the worlds of racing, adventure, and roadsters to Indian riders. We are proud to add two highly awaited models – 2021 CBR650R and CB650R in our premium motorcycle product portfolio."

The safety features on the bike include a new smart ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology that detects sudden braking and automatically activates the front and rear hazard lights. On top of that, there is also a new Honda Ignition Security System (HISS), an electronic anti-theft device that automatically disables the starting of the engine by means of electronic control.

The company has already initiated bookings on the new faired sportbike at its exclusive premium dealerships – BigWing Topline.