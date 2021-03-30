2021 Honda CB650R launched in India for the first time. Price details here

Honda has introduced its Neo-Sports Café inspired CB650R for the first time in the Indian market. The bike has been priced at ₹8.67 lakh (ex-showroom) and the bookings have also commenced at the company's exclusive BigWing Topline premium dealerships.

The CB650R has arrived in the Indian market as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) model and takes a direct aim at the Triumph's upcoming Trident, Kawasaki Z650 and the Suzuki's GSX-S750. It has been introduced in two colour options in India - Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.

It shares the 649 cc powertrain with the faired CBR650R motorcycle. This is a DOHC 16-valve engine that has been tuned to produce 64 kW of maximum power at 12,000 rpm along with a max net torque of 57.5 Nm which arrives at 8,500 rpm.

Apart from the engine, it also shares other features and technology with its faired counterpart. It gets the same Assist/slipper clutch that allows for more convenient upshifts and also manages hard down changes. Its features kit also includes Honda's new smart ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology as well as Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) which is an electronic anti-theft device. In addition, there is also Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which allows the system to adjust engine power to optimize torque at the rear wheel.

The suspension kit on Honda's new middleweight offering includes Showa Separate Function-Big Piston (SSF-BP) USD Forks that come with a damping mechanism and spring on the right & left fork.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Ever since its launch, CBR650R has been the heart throb of young motorcycle enthusiasts. Further strengthening our product portfolio of premium motorcycles, we are pleased to introduce for the first time in India, CB650R to take the excitement in the middleweight naked sports category a notch higher. The 650 siblings are set to provide a thrilling experience to the riders."