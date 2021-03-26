Honda H'Ness CB 350 to become expensive in April: Sources

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter will raise the pricing of the H'Ness CB 350 next month (April'21). The retro classic offering from the Japanese two-wheeler maker will become dearer by ₹5,000, suggest dealer sources. The company is yet to roll out an official announcement regarding the price hike.

Currently, the pricing of the bike starts from ₹1,86,500 for the DLX trim and extends up to ₹1,92,500 for the higher-spec DLX Pro trim. Both prices are ex-showroom. This might not be a big surprise since the company is considering joining the list of other automakers including Hero MotoCorp who will be raising prices across the portfolio in April.

The H'Ness CB 350 sources power from a 348.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which delivers 20.78bhp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque. The transmission is a five-speed manual unit. It tips the scales at 181 kg and accommodates 15-litre of fuel at once.

Honda has given it a combo of 19-18-inch alloy wheels. It comes suspended on telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers, while the stopping power is delivered with the use of dual disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. Some of the key features on the bike include full-LED lighting, semi-digital console, Bluetooth connectivity, traction control, and a slipper clutch.

It rivals the likes of bikes such as Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Jawa Standard. There is also a CB 350 RS present, but that's costlier by around ₹6,000.