Hero MotoCorp has announced it will hike prices of its motorcycles come April. The increase will be on the ex-showroom price of its entire range and the quantum of hike will vary from model to model.

In a press statement issued, Hero MotoCorp informed that the decision to revise prices has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs.

Prospective customers can expect the hike to be up to ₹2,500 although the company states it has accelerated its cost savings program to ensure minimal impact on the customer.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers. It had recently hit the key milestone of 100 million units in cumulative production. Moving forward, it has plans of rolling out around 10 new products in the Indian market.