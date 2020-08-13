Honda Activa 6G BS 6 receives a second price hike since launch

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has hiked the pricing of the famous Activa 6G BS 6 scooter for the second time since its launch in January. After the latest price hike, the scooter now costs ₹65,419 for the Standard variant and ₹66,919 for the Deluxe variant. Both the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. This is a direct increment of ₹955 against the previous pricing.

The latest Activa 6G BS 6 is a heavily updated offering against the previous BS 4 scooter. It comes with an array of new features such as an external fuel filler cap, engine start-stop switch, multifunction key fob and a silent ACG starter.

Along with the new features, the scooter also gets an improved hardware setup which includes telescopic forks up front instead of the previous link-type suspension setup, and a bigger 12-inch wheel as against the 10-incher found on the previous scooter. As far as braking goes, it continues along with drum units at the either ends. It also gets CBS setup for added safety.

The propulsion power on the Activa is delivered by a 109 cc air-cooled engine that now gets an electronic fuel injection. For the record, the previous model featured a carbureted fuelling setup. The engine is paired to a CVT gearbox and is known to produce 7.6 bhp and 8.79 Nm.

The scooter’s colour palette includes six options - blue, red, yellow, black, white and grey. It rivals the likes of the TVS Jupiter BS 6 and here's how the two fare against each other.

HMSI has also recently announced that it has crossed 1.1 million unit sales of BS 6 products and the top contribution to this achievement comes from Activa 6G and the Shine.