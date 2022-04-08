HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Activa 6g And Activa 125 Scooters Receive Fresh Price Hike

Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike

Both the Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters have become expensive in the range of 500 to 1,000. And the latest price rejig comes into effect starting from April 1st.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2022, 12:18 PM
Image of standard Honda Activa 125.
Image of standard Honda Activa 125.
Image of standard Honda Activa 125.
Image of standard Honda Activa 125.

Honda 2Wheeler India has announced a price hike on its popular Activa 125 and the Activa 6G scooters. Both the scooters have become expensive in the range of 500 to 1,000. And the latest price rejig comes into effect starting from April 1st. While the Honda Activa 6G range now starts from 71,432 onwards, the Activa 125 is now listed from 74,989 onwards. Apart from the latest price hike, no other change has been introduced on the scooter. Full price list of the Activa 6G and Activa 125 is in ex-showroom, Delhi:

Activa 6G Standard: 71,432 (vs 70,599)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹ 69,961 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Ct110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Ct110
115.45 cc
₹ 50,483 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Platina 110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 110
115.45 cc
₹ 59,245 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
115.45 cc
₹ 59,738 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tvs Radeon (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Radeon
109.7 cc
₹ 59,942 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Activa 6G Deluxe: 73,177 (vs 72,345)

Activa 125 Drum: 74,898 (vs 74,157)

Activa 125 Drum Alloy: 78,657 (vs 77,725)

Activa 125 Disc: 82,162 (vs 81,280)

Activa 125 Limited Edition Drum: 79,657 (vs 78,725)

Activa 125 Limited Edition Disc: 83,162 (vs 82,280)

The overall pricing has been hiked only marginally on both the models, while the rest of the details including features and specifications remain unchanged. The Activa 6G is currently available in a total of six colour options, while the Activa 125 retails in five colours. There is also a Limited Edition Activa which sells in two colours.

(Also Read: Yezdi Roadster vs Honda H'ness vs Royal Enfield Meteor: Specs, prices compared)

The Activa 125 comes with a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that has been rated to produce 8.18bhp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. It rivals the likes of Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Jupiter 125 in the Indian market. And the Activa 6G gets a smaller 109 cc single-cylinder engine.

Honda’s Activa has been one of the strongest selling two-wheeler brands in the country.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2022, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda two-wheelers Honda Activa Honda Activa 6G Honda Activa 125
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters
Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters
Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered
Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered
Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike
Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike
Toyota in trouble, may have to pay big bucks over diesel lawsuit In Australia
Toyota in trouble, may have to pay big bucks over diesel lawsuit In Australia

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city