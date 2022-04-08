Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike

Both the Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters have become expensive in the range of ₹ 500 to ₹ 1,000. And the latest price rejig comes into effect starting from April 1st.

Honda 2Wheeler India has announced a price hike on its popular Activa 125 and the Activa 6G scooters. Both the scooters have become expensive in the range of ₹500 to ₹1,000. And the latest price rejig comes into effect starting from April 1st. While the Honda Activa 6G range now starts from ₹71,432 onwards, the Activa 125 is now listed from ₹74,989 onwards. Apart from the latest price hike, no other change has been introduced on the scooter. Full price list of the Activa 6G and Activa 125 is in ex-showroom, Delhi:

Activa 6G Standard: ₹71,432 (vs ₹70,599)

Activa 6G Deluxe: ₹73,177 (vs ₹72,345)

Activa 125 Drum: ₹74,898 (vs ₹74,157)

Activa 125 Drum Alloy: ₹78,657 (vs ₹77,725)

Activa 125 Disc: ₹82,162 (vs ₹81,280)

Activa 125 Limited Edition Drum: ₹79,657 (vs ₹78,725)

Activa 125 Limited Edition Disc: ₹83,162 (vs ₹82,280)

The overall pricing has been hiked only marginally on both the models, while the rest of the details including features and specifications remain unchanged. The Activa 6G is currently available in a total of six colour options, while the Activa 125 retails in five colours. There is also a Limited Edition Activa which sells in two colours.

The Activa 125 comes with a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that has been rated to produce 8.18bhp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. It rivals the likes of Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Jupiter 125 in the Indian market. And the Activa 6G gets a smaller 109 cc single-cylinder engine.

Honda’s Activa has been one of the strongest selling two-wheeler brands in the country.

