Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition launched in India. Check price, variants here

2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2021, 03:51 PM IST Prashant Singh

Honda on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Activa Premium Edition scooter in the Indian market. The new scooter has been introduced in two dual tone colour options - Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic. It has been introduced at 78,725 for Drum Alloy & 82,280 for Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi).

“As a true companion for millions of Indians, Activa has catered to the diverse needs of 2Wheeler customers across the country. With the launch of Activa125 Premium Edition, we are bringing an elegant and premium style complemented by distinctive design cues and color schemes," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

(Also Read: 2022 Honda CB300R BS 6 officially revealed ahead of India launch)

Save for the cosmetic updates, the rest of the scooter remains the same as the standard Activa 125. Speaking of the styling updates, the scooter gets a dual-tone body color that extends from the front covers along with the side panels. Moreover, other key changes on the scooter also include its black engine along with the black front suspension. Honda has also added the dual tone effect on the scooter's LED headlamp and it gets a body coloured grab rail and premium graphics that truly make it look distinctive. Also, not to forget, it features Activa 125 embossing on the tail lamp. 

“Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change. Historically, with each new addition to the Activa family, Honda has continued its leadership in terms of product quality as well as reliability. The new Activa125 Premium Edition is set to excite customers with its premium appeal," Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

 

 

 

