Hero Splendor range becomes costlier in India. Check new prices here

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has revised the prices of its products in the Indian market. The latest price revision has made its entire portfolio costlier including the Splendor commuter which is the highest-selling model in the Indian market. Save for the price hike there is no other change on the motorcycle.

The latest prices have already come into effect starting from September 20. The company says that the new prices have been introduced to offset the impact of increasing commodity prices.

Find below the complete updated price list of the Hero Splendor:

Splendor iSmart Drum/Alloy: ₹69,650 (vs. ₹68,650)

Splendor iSmart Disc/Alloy: ₹72,350 (vs. ₹72,350)

Splendor Plus Kick/Drum/Alloy: ₹64,850 (vs. ₹64,850)

Splendor Plus Self/Drum/Alloy: ₹67,160 (vs. ₹66,050)

Splendor Plus Self/Drum/Alloy/i3S: ₹68,360 (vs. ₹67,210)

Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition: ₹70,710 (vs. ₹70,710)

Splendor Plus Black and Accent Self/Drum/Alloy: ₹68,860 (vs. ₹67,260)

Super Splendor Drum/Alloy: ₹73,900 (vs. ₹72,600)

Super Splendor Disc/Alloy: ₹77,600 (vs. ₹75,900)

Earlier this year, the company introduced the special 100 Million Edition of its Splendor Plus and Passion Pro models. Its Splendor Plus uses a 97.2cc, single-cylinder engine that delivers about 7.9bhp and 8.05Nm. On the other hand, the Hero Passion Pro features a 113cc, single-cylinder motor that churns out 9bhp and 9.89Nm. (More details here)