Hero MotoCorp hikes Pleasure Plus 110 BS 6 prices

The Hero Pleasure Plus 110 BS 6 scooter has received a price hike of ₹800. Post the incremental change, its entry-level sheet metal version starts at ₹55,600, while the top-spec variant (with alloy wheels) now costs ₹57,600 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Apart from the price hike, the scooter hasn't received any other update.

The Pleasure Plus 110 was launched in 2019 and was later on updated to the required BS 6 standard norms in January 2020. Apart from Hero MotoCorp, several other two-wheeler manufactures such as TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto have also announced price hike.

(Also Read: Unlock 1: Honda, Hero resume production of cars and bikes in Rajasthan)

The Pleasure Plus is known for its long list of features which include a mobile charging point, side stand indicator, analogue speedometer, dual-textured seat, LED boot lamp and tubeless tyres.

At the heart of the Pleasure Plus sits a 110 cc single-cylinder engine which was recently updated with XSens technology or fuel-injection. This technology was added in order to achieve the required BS 6-compliance. The engine is rated to produce 8.04 PS at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It comes hooked to a CVT unit.

As per the company, the engine is now claimed to offer improved performance and higher fuel efficiency. Its hardware components include telescopic forks at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are taken care by drum brakes at both the ends which work in-conjunction with Combined Braking System (CBS) for added safety.

Its colour options include Midnight Black, Sporty Red, Pole Star Blue, Pearl Silver White, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Metallic Red and Matte Green.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform)

The Hero Pleasure Plus locks horns with TVS Scooty Zest 110 scooter. The Hosur based automaker is yet to introduce the BS 6 complaint version of the Scooty Zest 110.



