Your favourite Hero motorcycle or scooter is now a few clicks away from being right at your doorstep. This is made possible because Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced the launch of its integrated online sales platform called eSHOP which enables prospective customers to make purchases through digital means.

Almost every automaker in the country has either introduced or strenghtened existing digital sales platform in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. While dealerships have begun resuming operations in a graded manner - unless located in containment zones, companies are now increasingly reaching out to customers through their respective online platforms.

eSHOP is Hero MotoCorp's foray into the world of digital sales and the company claims that the platform offers a variety of services to ensure a seamless buying experience. The system claims to guide customers through the entire two-wheeler-buying process which includes providing on-road prices, live stock status, online document submission, instant dealer intimation, finance options, sales order preview and confirmation.

Once a customer makes the payment using digital means, an e-receipt is generated with a unique OTP for verification. Once this process is completed, the selected dealer and a sales representative is assigned to assist with subsequent steps of documentation, finance, delivery method etc.

Digital means are also being promoted for bookings service at the desired workshops. The Hero App also offers this facility. Available slots are phased out to ensure social distancing at workshops.