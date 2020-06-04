With the start of unlock phase-1, the economic activities suspended so far in Rajasthan due to the Covid-19 lockdown have resumed.

Subodh Agarwal, the Additional Chief Secretary Industries, was quoted by IANS saying, "Hero Motors has started manufacturing 600 vehicles per day in the state, whereas in Honda Group, production of 200 two-wheelers and 100 four-wheelers has started."

Last month, Honda resumed operations at its Tapukara plant in Alwar, Rajasthan after suspending work since March 22 when the first phase of lockdown was imposed. Last week, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said that it is getting ready to resume manufacturing operations in two phases after lockdown guidelines have been eased in parts of the country. HMSI has four manufacturing plants in India.

While HMSI has recently launched the new BS 6 compatible CD 110 Dream motorcycle, Honda Cars is gearing up to launch at least two new products - the new generation Honda City and the facelift version of WR-V. The new Honda City was supposed to be launched in March, but goy delayed due to the ongoing lockdown. The new dates are not officially revealed yet.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, "Covid-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented situation where HCIL and our dealer network has been responding in the best possible manner. During May, after roll out of several relaxations from central & state government, we focused on re-opening of our network while ensuring strict adherence to the sanitisation, safety and distancing guidelines for COVID-19 prevention. Against all odds, our dealers have now been able to operationalise almost 280 facilities pan India. As a result, we were able to deliver more than 1,900 units to our customers. The domestic wholesale last month was of course quite limited due to the negligible inventory available at our factory before the lockdown."

On the other hand, two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has also resumed its operations at the Neemrana plant in Rajasthan last month, along with five other manufacturing facilities of the company in India – at Dharuhera and Gurugram in Haryana, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. All facilities have resumed operations with limited production.

The company issued a statement saying, "Ensuring stringent safety protocols for employee and customer well being, Hero MotoCorp scaled-up production in a graded manner during the month, after reopening three of its manufacturing facilities on May 4."

The company registered a 82.71% decline in total sales at 1,12,682 units in May. The company had sold 6,52,028 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

