Honda launches CD 110 Dream BS 6 at 62,729

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday announced the launch of CD 110 Dream BS 6 at a starting price of ₹62,729 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad, Gujarat). The most-affordable motorcycle from the company is offered in two variants - Standard and Deluxe

CD 110 Dream now comes with a 110cc HET BS 6 PGM-FI engine powered by eSP (Enhanced Smart Power). Honda claims its patented ACG starter motor ensures silent, jolt-free start and a number of eco-friendly technology ensures a better mileage.

It also gets new DC headlamp, the convenience of an engine start/stop switch, an integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, a longer and more comfortable seat and addtions of new graphics, chrome muffler cover, silver alloy wheels and body-coloured mirrors.

The bike is also fitted with rear HET tyre (low rolling resistance tyre). Developed with a new tyre compound technology, it reportedly reduces frictional loss resulting in better mileage while maintaining optimum grip.

CD 110 Dream gets four colour options in the Standard variant - Black with Red Graphics, Black with Grey Graphics, Black with blue Graphics and Black with Cabin Gold graphics, and four other options in Deluxe variant - Black, Geny Grey metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is of the opinion that CD 110 Dream will continue to find favour among buyers. "The iconic CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. Taking forward the rich legacy, new CD 110 Dream BS 6 offers Honda’s superior technology, delivers optimum performance, convenience and mileage," he said.