Honda is all geared-up to launch the WR-V facelift in India. It pre-bookings started a few weeks back at a token amount of ₹11,000. Now the cross-hatch has been snapped in real-life images for the very first time at one of the Honda retail touch points. Some dealer sources have suggested that the car is still weeks away from launch which will take place around mid-June.

On the outside, the new facelifted Honda WR-V features a tweaked radiator grille, new LED projector head lamps, and updated C-shaped LED tail lights. Its cabin updates include 7.0-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and sat-nav, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, cruise control,electric sunroof and dual-front airbags.

Apart from the revamped exterior looks, the most prominent update the car is bound to receive is its BS 6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The gasoline sipping powerplant produces 90 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. The oil burner produces 100 PS of power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm. The transmission option will include the same 5-speed manual gearbox unit. As per the recently leaked information, the new cross-hatch has been rated to deliver fuel-efficiency of 16.5 kmpl (petrol) and 23.7 kmpl (diesel).

As far as pricing goes expect it to be launched at a slightly higher price than its predecessor. For the record, the BS 4 Honda WR-V price list is given below:

BS 4 Honda WR-V petrol - Prices*

WR-V S MT Edge+ Edition - ₹8,08,050

WR-V S MT - ₹8,15,000

WR-V VX MT - ₹9,25,000

WR-V VX MT Exclusive Edition - ₹9,35,050

The Honda WR-V doesn't have a direct cross-hatch of its size/price bracket in India. Some of the cars which competes against it include the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and the Ford EcoSport.

Apart from the new WR-V, Honda is also gearing up for the launch of the Jazz BS 6 and the next-gen City sedan. Both the launches will take place after the WR-V facelift.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi