Previous-generation Honda City not to be discontinued

Honda is gearing-up for the launch of the all-new City in India. The company has recently told PTI that the car will arrive soon. Another important bit of information that's now confirmed is that it will not discontinue the current-generation City sedan with the arrival of the new-generation model.

"As a manufacturer, its our responsibility to launch our latest models which can help us create fresh excitement in the market," Honda Cars India Ltd Senior Vice President and Director Marketing and Sales Rajesh Goel told PTI.

Throwing light on the decision to sell both the new and older versions together, Goel said the move will give wider buying choice to its customers in terms of trims and price range.

Honda launched the BS 6 compliant City last year in December. It is an extremely popular product in the segment and still enjoys a huge demand.

"We recently introduced its BS 6 version, so technically we can produce and sell it in BS 6 regime as well. This will give wider buying choice to our customers in terms of product trims and price range," he added.

While some media publications have reported that the current model will be sold in bulk to fleet operators, Goel has confirmed that such is not the case. He said that City has always been a preference in the personal car buying space and Honda plans to continue on this strategy in the future.

With the generation change the City will bring forward a heavily updated design which has been inspired from the latest Honda Accord. Also, the car now uses a completely new interior design, features as well as mechanical updates.

Expect the new-gen City to demand a slightly higher premium in comparison to the current-gen model.