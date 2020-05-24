Honda WR-V facelift BS 6 fuel efficiency figures leaked

Honda is slated to introduce the updated WR-V facelift in the Indian market soon. Now its fuel-efficiency figures have leaked online ahead of imminent launch.

With the mid-cycle update, the Honda WR-V will continue with the same 90 PS, 1.2-litre petrol and 100 PS, 1.5-litre diesel engines. The car will also carry forward the same 5-speed manual gearbox.

The most significant change will be the adaptation of stringent BS 6 emission standards. With this update, the ARAI tested fuel-efficiency figures will be dropped slightly on both the engines. While previously the petrol engine was rated to deliver 17.5 kmpl, it efficiency will drop by 1 kmpl, it will return 16.5 kmpl, the diesel's will be dropped by 1.8 kmpl, it will return 23.7 kmpl.

The company has already started pre-bookings of the WR-V facelift quite sometime back. The booking amount has been kept at ₹11,000.

The Honda WR-V doesn't have a direct cross-hatch of its size/price bracket in the Indian market. Some of the cars which go up against the WR-V include the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and the Ford EcoSport.

As far as pricing goes, the petrol variant of the WR-V could stretch legs in the range of ₹8.2 lakh to ₹9.5 lakh (estimate, ex-showroom price), its diesel variants could extend in between the range of ₹9.8 lakh to 11 lakh (estimate, ex-showroom price).

Honda is also gearing up to drive in the new Jazz BS 6 as well as the new-gen City sedan. Expect both the models to be launched as soon the lockdown is lifted and the market stabilizes in the next few weeks. Interestingly, Honda doesn't plan to discontinue the previous-gen City with the launch of next-gen model. The previous-gen model will be placed in a slightly lower segment against the all-new City.

