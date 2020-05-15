Current-generation Honda Gold Wing to get Android Auto

The current-generation Honda Gold Wing will receive Android Auto connectivity with an update which will be made available from mid-June. The US market will be first to receive this feature. All the Honda Gold Wing bikes starting from model year 2018 will get this software update without any additional costs.

The company says that its customers with the new update will be able to pair their smartphones employing 'Android 5.0 or above' operating system. For the record, the Honda Gold Wing already features Apple CarPlay since 2017.

Thanks to this update, its customers with Android phones will now be able to access media, music and messages on the go. Also, Android Auto will provide functionality of simple user interface, easy-to-use voice actions, Google assistant and much more.

The Honda Gold Wing is known to be one of the mightiest touring machines on two-wheels. It sources power from a 1,883 cc flat-six engine which produces 126 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm.

The latest iteration of the new Gold Wing was introduced at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. With the yearly update, the bike is has received improved equipment kit. The bike comes with an optimised fuel injection system for smoother ride and better low-speed maneuverability. Also, it received an updated 7-speed DCT transmission for better performance.

After US, the Gold Wing's new Android Auto upgrade will also be introduced across several other markets, including India.

The Honda Gold Wing rivals the likes of other ultra-premium luxury touring motorcycles such a BMW K1600 GT and Indian Roadmaster.

Its current price in India ranges at ₹27.8 lakh to ₹28.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).