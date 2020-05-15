Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday announced that its sales has managed to cross 21,000 units mark after it resumed operation in May as per the latest government directives. It re-opened network outlets in a step wise manner and started dispatches this week.

The company said that with its 'Safety comes First' approach, only 45% of Honda dealers along with 30% of its network touch points have been permitted to resume operations. HMSI also added that it has managed to service nearly 2.5 lakh units for Honda customers across India with-in last few days.

The company has launched “Dealership Operations Resumption Manual" which has been distributed across all the outlets to ensure that its dealerships firmly adhere to the guidelines issued by the authorities.

Throwing more light on the matter, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In these challenging times, Honda 2Wheelers India is cautiously moving forward synergizing with the new ecosystem. Safeguarding the health & well-being, Honda network is well equipped & geared up to delight customers."

The company has also come up with several attractive retail finance schemes to ease the buying experience for new customers. Its customers are now eligible to avail up to 100% loan to value, reduced down-payment and benefits going up to ₹12,000. Also, EMI facilities is now available from a range of 20+ credit and debit cards.

“With ready availability of six of India’s favorite BS 6 products, we are seeing increasing take off in retails by the day. Growing numbers of vehicles reporting at our touch points for servicing is a testimony to customers’ trust & assurance in Honda and our network readiness to serve them while taking care of new hygiene & social distancing norms." Guleria added.