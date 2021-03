4

Refreshed Exterior: The scooter gets several styling updates including the new chrome handlebar ends and chrome mirrors which lend a more retro look to the scooter. In addition to that, there is also a new chrome muffler protector as well as a chrome fender stripe which makes the scooter look more stylish. There is also a new 3D Logo Platinum Badging, Colored Seat with Platinum Hot Stamping to up its overall aesthetic appeal.