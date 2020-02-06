Hero Cycles get an electric heart, can run for 70 kilometers on single charge

Hero Cycles, a leading bicycle company in India, is now offering electric mobility solutions and has displayed some interesting products at Auto Expo 2020.

Apart from the regular bicycles, there are several battery-driven machines also which offer longer rides and can carry luggage.

Hero is now trying to change the image of the humble bicycle by turning it into a workhorse. Powered by a battery, the cycle can carry heavy loads and can go up to 70 kilometers on a single charge. The maximum speed, however, has been capped at 25 kmph.

The e-cycles are being launched under the brand name Lectro.

The placement of the battery in these cycles is also unique but do not compromise on the ease of access requirement. The battery is placed in the down tube (right below the crossbar) and has a lock.

The price, though not officially announced, is expected to be around ₹40,000.

Hero has also tied up with a German company and unveiled electric bike for the global market under the brand name HNF Global.

Since electric bikes are a rage this year, Hero is hoping that its products will appeal to people at large. The government has mandated all two-wheelers to be electric by 2025.