Harley-Davidson has pulled the plugs on its bestseller bikes Street 750 and the Street Rod. Both the modes served as the entry-level bikes in the company's range and also contributed about 80% of overall Harley's sales in the last few years.

Under Harley's 'Rewire' strategy, the company is working on a completely new model plan. It has also shut down its manufacturing plant in Bawal, Haryana which was the key manufacturing site for the company's affordable 'Street' range of bikes. The company has also significantly reduced the sales office in Gurugram. Goes without saying, the decision to shut down the plant automatically means that Harley's 'Street' range is no more.

The range was offered as a gateway to the legendary American bikemaker. Both the bikes in the range were based on the same 749 cc liquid-cooled, V-Twin Revolution X engine platform that was known to churn out 60 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. The powertrain packed a 6-speed gearbox. The equipment list on both the bikes included the same telescopic forks up front, twin shocks, and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

Harley-Davidson's 'Rewire' strategy was introduced by the company's new President and CEO, Jochen Zeitz. Under the new plan, the Bronx streetfighter motorcycle was also axed. As a part of the new strategy, the company has canceled its previous plans which fall outside the range of its 'traditional strengths.' Apart from Bronx streetfighter, it has also pulled plugs on several future models.

For India, it has now partnered with the country's largest bike maker Hero MotoCorp.