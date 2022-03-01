HT Auto
Harley-Davidson suspends bike shipments in Russia, joins Volvo, GM, Mercedes

Harley-Davidson's decision comes in the wake of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 07:16 PM
Harley-Davidson becomes the latest automaker to join the list of companies that stopped operations and shipments to Russia. (REUTERS)
Premium motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson on Tuesday announced that it has suspended business and bike shipments to Russia, in the wake of the country's conflict with Ukraine. With this step, the iconic US-based premium motorcycle major has joined the list of auto manufacturers that have already stopped their business and vehicle shipments to Russia.

(Also Read: Daimler, General Motors suspend business in Russia, Volvo won't deliver cars)

Other auto giants such as Volkswagen, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Daimler Truck too have taken a similar stance in the wake of the conflict. They have announced a business operation halt in Russia. Also, they have decided to stop exporting vehicles to the Russian market, as several countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Volvo was the first carmaker in the world to announce that it will stop its business operation in Russia. Volkswagen too said that it has temporarily stopped shipping vehicles to Russia. Volvo exports its cars to Russia from Sweden, China and the US. The luxury automaker sold around 9,000 vehicles in Russia last year.

Among others, Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz, which belong to the same German automobile group have stopped their business operations in Russia and decided to stop shipping vehicles there temporarily. They said the shipment of vehicles to Russia will resume only after assessing the impact of the sanctions that have been imposed by the US, European Union on Russia. Volkswagen too is assessing the impact of sanctions on Russia and its impact on the business.

General Motors is another carmaker that has stopped business operation and shipment of vehicles to Russia. GM doesn't have any manufacturing facility in Russia and it only sells around 3,000 cars in the country every year. General Motors has a very little number of suppliers in Russia as well.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 06:49 PM IST
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

