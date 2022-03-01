Daimler, General Motors suspend business in Russia, Volvo won't deliver cars
Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo too said that it would suspend car shipments to Russia until further notice. It became the first global auto major to do so as several countries have imposed sanctions on Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Volvo said in a statement that it made the decision because of potential risks associated with trading material with Russia, including the sanctions imposed by the EU and US. Volvo exports vehicles to Russia from plans in Sweden, China and the US. The automaker sold around 9,000 units in Russia in 2021.
Several other automakers like General Motors, Daimler too are walking on the same path. General Motors on Monday has announced that it would suspend all vehicle exports to Russia until further notice. The auto company doesn't have any plant in Russia and only sells around 3,000 vehicles per year in the country. Also, it has limited supply chain exposure there.
Daimler Truck said on Monday that it would freeze its business activities in Russia with immediate effect, including its cooperation with Russian truck maker Kamaz, which is 47 per cent owned by Russian state conglomerate Rostec. Mercedes-Benz Group is also looking into legal options to divest its 15 per cent stake in Kamaz as quickly as possible, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported.