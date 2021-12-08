Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 recalled, Indian bikes affected
Pan America adventure tourer is seen as a shot at redemption of sorts from and for Harley Davidson.
1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 08:54 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • The latest recall affects an overall 2,689 units of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250.

  • Harley-Davidson dealers will contact the bike owners soon to book an appointment for the repair/replacement of the faulty parts.

Harley-Davidson has officially announced a recall for the new Pan America 1250 adventure motorcycle. The affected bikes have been manufactured between March 8 and October 13, 2021. The affected bikes have seat base failure issues. The latest recall affects an overall 2,689 units and the models imported in India are also touched by the recall. 

The issue surrounding the ADV stems from the rear seat base which is said to be not properly installed; this could result in base fracture/damage in prolonged usage. The recalled motorcycle would be fitted with a new seat base for free. 

(Also Read: Fleet of Harley-Davidson electric bikes to patrol, ferry VIPs at COP26 summit)

Harley-Davidson dealers will contact the bike owners soon to book an appointment for the repair/replacement of the faulty parts.

The new Pan America 1250 ADV was launched in the Indian market earlier this year. It challenges some full-size ADV competitors such as Ducati Multistrada V4, BMW R 1250 GS, Triumph Tiger 1200 etc.

At the heart of the bike sits the Revolution Max - 1,252 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine which churns out 150 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. Harley claims the engine gets counter-balancing variable valve timing for a wide powerband and impressive low-end torque.

(Also Read: Top upcoming bikes, scooters expected to launch in December 2021)

As far as pricing goes, the bike retails at 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, while the Pan America 1250 Special has been priced at a whopping 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson India has also recently launched the Sportster S in the country. (More details here)

 

  • First Published Date : 08 Dec 2021, 08:52 PM IST

