Fleet of Harley-Davidson electric bikes to patrol, ferry VIPs at COP26 summit

The much-anticipated COP26 climate summit has begun and delegates from around 200 countries are meeting at Glasgow to discuss urgent actions to reduce fossil fuel emissions to save the planet from a climate catastrophe. To spread the message loud and clear about carbon emissions, the UK police have opted for Harley-Davidson's LiveWire electric motorcycles for the purpose of patrolling the summit.

Similar Bikes

The Scotland Police is using the fleet of electric motorcycles that have been converted from civilian Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles. These electric motorcycles have been specially adapted by technical teams at Harley-Davidson and two Scottish Harley-Davidson dealer partners in Edinburgh and Glasgow to meet the requirements of the officials. Based on a report by Visor Down, these electric vehicles will also be used to ferry VIPs around the conference and ensure the safety of the public.

(Also read | Harley-Davidson LiveWire ONE electric bike goes on sale at a much lower price)

Harley-Davidson LiveWire comes with a 78 kW electric motor and the electric motorcycle has a top speed of 177 kmph. The EV can sprint to the speed of 100 kmph from zero in 3 to 3.1 seconds.

It has also been reported earlier that Jaguar Land Rover would provide a fleet of electric vehicles to escort the world leaders participating in the summit. The fleet will also constitute the all-electric performance SUV - Jaguar I-Pace.

(Also read | Range Rover 2022, Land Rover's most luxurious SUV ever, breaks cover)

Jaguar Land Rover which is aiming to attain its zero-carbon goals by 2039 had stated that the company is delighted to collaborate with COP26 and provide a fleet of all-electric vehicles, including Jaguar I-Pace performance SUVs, to deliver zero-emission transport at the summit.