Harley-Davidson BS 6 line-up prices announced

Harley-Davidson had readied its line-up as per the upcoming BS 6 emission norms which come into action on April 1st.

HT Auto was the first to announce the prices of the 2020 Fat Boy BS6 and on Sunday, also reported about the 2020 Iron 883 BS6.

Find below the full price list of the BS 6 ready motorcycle's from Harley-Davidson's 2020 line-up:

Harley-Davidson BS6 bikes Price* STREET 750 BS6 ₹ 5,34,000 to ₹ 5,66,000 STREET Anniversary BS6 ₹ 5,47,100 STREET ROD BS6 ₹ 5,66,000 to ₹ 6,55,500 Iron 883 BS6 ₹ 6,67,500 to ₹ 9,74,000 Forty-Eight BS6 ₹ 9,89,000 to ₹ 11,09,000 Forty-Eight Special BS6 ₹ 11,24,000 to ₹ 11,46,000 Custom 1200 BS6 ₹ 11,61,000 to ₹ 11,25,000 Low Rider BS6 ₹ 11,40,000 to ₹ 14,23,000 Fat Boy BS6 ₹ 14,38,000 to ₹ 18,75,000 Fat Boy Special BS6 ₹ 18,90,000 Street Glide Special BS6 Price Not Announced Road Glide Special BS6 Price Not Announced Road King BS6 Price Not Announced CVO Limited BS6 Price Not Announced

What needs to be noted here is that the company hasn't yet shared price details on a few high-end models such as Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special, Road King and CVO Limited. Chances are that the BS 6 update of these model will arrive only in the later part of next month.

(Also Read: MS Dhoni spotted chilling on his beloved Harley-Davidson Fat Boy in Ranchi)

In other updates, the company announced on March 18th, that it is going to extend its services to the Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for the armed forces personnel across the nation. By doing so, Harley-Davidson has now become the first premium motorcycle brand in India to retail bikes via CSD stores. Both its entry-level offerings, the Street 750 and the Street Rod will be available on-sale for the defence personnel, ex-servicemen and their dependents, throughout the country.

The 2020 Street 750 BS6 retails at ₹5,34,000*, while the 2020 Street Rod BS6 is priced at ₹655,500*. The CSD prices of both the bikes have been kept at ₹4,60,332, and ₹5,65,606, respectively.

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson faces proxy fight with investor Impala)

Harley-Davidson is the first premium motorcycle company which established base in India. It has also recently completed 10 successful years of operations in India. Since 2009, the company has sold more than 25,000 bikes and Street 750 is the most-selling bike from Harley-Davidson India. It is also the most affordable bike in the line-up.







