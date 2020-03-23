2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight BS6
Harley-Davidson BS 6 line-up prices announced

2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2020, 02:08 PM IST Prashant Singh

  • While most of the models have been updated to BS 6, a few high-end bikes such as Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special, Road King and CVO Limited are missing from the official BS 6 list.

Harley-Davidson had readied its line-up as per the upcoming BS 6 emission norms which come into action on April 1st.

HT Auto was the first to announce the prices of the 2020 Fat Boy BS6 and on Sunday, also reported about the 2020 Iron 883 BS6.

Find below the full price list of the BS 6 ready motorcycle's from Harley-Davidson's 2020 line-up:

Harley-Davidson BS6 bikesPrice*
STREET 750 BS6 5,34,000 to 5,66,000
STREET Anniversary BS6 5,47,100
STREET ROD BS6  5,66,000 to 6,55,500
Iron 883 BS6  6,67,500 to 9,74,000
Forty-Eight BS6  9,89,000 to 11,09,000
Forty-Eight Special BS6  11,24,000 to 11,46,000
Custom 1200 BS6  11,61,000 to 11,25,000
Low Rider BS6  11,40,000 to 14,23,000
Fat Boy BS6  14,38,000 to 18,75,000
Fat Boy Special BS6 18,90,000
Street Glide Special BS6Price Not Announced
Road Glide Special BS6Price Not Announced
Road King BS6Price Not Announced
CVO Limited BS6Price Not Announced

What needs to be noted here is that the company hasn't yet shared price details on a few high-end models such as Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special, Road King and CVO Limited. Chances are that the BS 6 update of these model will arrive only in the later part of next month.

In other updates, the company announced on March 18th, that it is going to extend its services to the Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for the armed forces personnel across the nation. By doing so, Harley-Davidson has now become the first premium motorcycle brand in India to retail bikes via CSD stores. Both its entry-level offerings, the Street 750 and the Street Rod will be available on-sale for the defence personnel, ex-servicemen and their dependents, throughout the country.

The 2020 Street 750 BS6 retails at 5,34,000*, while the 2020 Street Rod BS6 is priced at 655,500*. The CSD prices of both the bikes have been kept at 4,60,332, and 5,65,606, respectively.

Harley-Davidson is the first premium motorcycle company which established base in India. It has also recently completed 10 successful years of operations in India. Since 2009, the company has sold more than 25,000 bikes and Street 750 is the most-selling bike from Harley-Davidson India. It is also the most affordable bike in the line-up.



