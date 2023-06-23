First-ever Triumph-Bajaj motorcycle set for global debut on June 27 in the UK

Triumph Motorcycles has dropped a new video on its social media promising a “landmark moment in motorcycling." This is the first teaser of the upcoming entry-level Triumph bike developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto , which is set for a global debut on June 27. The company will launch the new motorcycle in India on July 5, 2023 .

The upcoming Triumph-Bajaj bike has been a long-awaited one and is likely to arrive in multiple body styles namely roadster and scrambler. The upcoming Triumph Roadster has been spotted testing on multiple occasions and hopes are high for the motorcycle that’s expected to compete in the 350-400 cc segment. Bajaj is collaborating with Triumph in a similar partnership as it did with KTM and will look after the manufacturing processes, while the bike has been designed and developed in Hinckley, UK.

Get ready for something new. Stay tuned.#Innovation #ForTheRide #TriumphMotorcycles #TriumphIndia pic.twitter.com/9tvsKLI8kP — TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) June 23, 2023

The made-in-India Triumph roadster and scrambler will be global products and will be produced at the Bajaj facility and exported worldwide. The new entry-level offerings give the brand a new entry-point into emerging markets including India, while the models will be able to challenge the larger displacement single-cylinder machines from KTM, Husqvarna, Benelli, QJ Group and the like.

In India too, the mid-capacity motorcycle segment is set to explode and the Triumph roadster and scrambler are just a piece of that story. Expected to be priced around ₹2.5-3 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming offerings will take on motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Scram 411, Yezdi Scrambler, Zontes GK 350, as well as lock horns with the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Hunter 450, and more. More details on the upcoming Triumph bikes will be available next week and we will bring all the details from the India launch soon. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

