Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 unveiled as a limited edition model

Ducati has unveiled the new Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 916 model. The motorcycle will be presented at EICMA 2023 and it will also be presented at Ducati World Premiere. Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 will have a limited production run of just 500 units.

The motorcycle comes with air intakes, a diamond-shaped fuel tank and a single-sided swingarm. The livery of the motorcycle is created by Centro Stile Ducati, which pays homage to one of the racing graphics of the bike that won the Superbike World Championship with Carl Fogarty in 1999. The iconic tri-colour on the fairing, the white number plates and the number 1 have been given a modern touch. The tank covers feature the laurel logo, in the same gold colour as on the 916. The logo on the fairing, which was in silver with a gold outline on the first 916, is revisited and updated, almost with a 3D effect.

The new special edition is offered in the single-seater configuration only and is enriched by the billet aluminium steering plate with laser engraving of the model name and progressive number. Finally, the Panigale Trentesimo Anniversario 916 comes with a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated bike cover. The 917 comes with a racing fuel tank cap machined from billet aluminium, air ducts for cooling the front brakes, an exhaust heat shield, wings with double profile design and a front mudguard in carbon fibre.

The five-spoke wheels are also made up of carbon fibre. This helps in reducing weight by 1.4 kg compared to the forged Marchesini of the V4 S. Braking duties are performed by Brembo Stylema R calipers and cooling duct and there is a Brembo MCS master cylinder with a remote adjuster that allows for adjustment of feel and distance from the handlebar without having to stop.

The adjustable footpegs in billet aluminium allow the riding position to be adapted according to rider needs and there is also Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down, which can be configured either as a traditional gearbox or with a racing pattern. Finally, the Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system allows the rider's performance to be monitored.

