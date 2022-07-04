HT Auto
Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP sport naked bike launched at 34.99 lakh

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP will be offered in a numbered version and will be marked with the ‘SP’ lettering that stands for ‘Sport Production’.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2022, 06:19 PM
Ducati India has launched the Streetfighter V4 SP sport naked motorcycle in the country at 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the newest member of the Streetfighter family has now been commenced across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi while deliveries will start immediately. The range will be offered in a numbered version and will be marked with the ‘SP’ lettering that stands for ‘Sport Production’.

The Streetfighter motorcycle gets a special technical equipment that helps get the best of both worlds - the Fight Formula with the SP specifications. It also helps improve the power-to-weight ratio of the Streetfighter V4 S, making it even more effective on tracks. “The Streetfighter V4 SP takes the naked motorcycle game up a notch with its mad “Fight Formula" combined with the weight savings that come with the SP moniker," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India.

(Also read | Ducati expands Scrambler 800 lineup in India with Scrambler Urban Motard)

The motorcycle gets a dedicated livery in matt black with bright red details and brushed aluminium fuel tank, along with premium equipment derived from the Superleggera V4. The handlebar features an embossed progressive number of the bike; there are carbon fibre wings and front fenders. The Streetfighter V4 SP gets Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers, adjustable rider foot pegs in machined aluminium with carbon heel guards, and a single-seat configuration.

Under the belly, the latest Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP sources power from a 1,103 cm³ Desmosedici Stradale, compliant with the Euro 5 regulation. The engine is rated to churn out 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and a 123 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm.

The model gets three riding modes and riders can also personalise their riding style or restore the Ducati settings. An additional electronics package includes controls to manage all riding phases, from the start to acceleration and braking, traction, through the corners and out. This includes features such as ABS Cornering Bosch EVO, Traction Control EVO 2, Slide Control (DSC), Wheelie Control EVO, Power Launch (DPL), Quick Shift up/down EVO, among others.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2022, 06:08 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Ducati India
