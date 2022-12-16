Ducati Panigale V4 Special Editions unveiled, will be limited to 260 units

Italian motorcycle brand, Ducati has unveiled two limited editions of their Panigale V4 sports bike for celebrating the double victory of the MotoGP and WorldSBK titles. They are called Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica and Panigale V4 Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica. The manufacturer will only make 260 units each and each bike will be made unique by the rider's original signature on the tank. Ducati has made cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to motorcycles.

These special series feature the same liveries as the bikes on which Bagnaia and Bautista won the titles in MotoGP and WorldSBK, an authenticity certificate, dedicated technical equipment and a packing case.

Ducati Panigale V4 Special Editions get several panels made up of carbon fibre.

Like the race bikes, the special editions of the Panigale V4 World Champion Replica bikes are offered in a single-seat configuration only and are enhanced by the billet aluminium upper clamp with laser engraving of the model name and progressive number. The mechanical upgrades include the adoption of the nine-disc STM-EVO SBK dry clutch. There is also an Akrapovič street-legal exhaust which is 2 kg lighter than the Panigale V4's stock unit. Moreover, the motorcycles get Stylema R calipers for the Brembo braking system and the master cylinder is from MCS with a remote adjuster. Finally, there are Rizoma billet aluminium adjustable footpegs and racing plexiglass.

There are several elements of the motorcycle that are now made up of carbon fibre. So, the rear exhaust manifold heat shield, alternator cover, front and rear fenders, and front brake ducts, are all made of carbon fibre. The single-sided swingarm is now made up of carbon fibre that is combined with titanium.

As of now, it is not known whether the special editions will make their way to India or not. The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 range has already been launched in India. There are three motorcycles, V4, V4 S and V4 SP2. The V4 is priced at ₹26.49 lakh, V4 S costs ₹31.99 lakh and the V4 SP2 is priced at ₹40.99 lakhs. All the prices are ex-showroom. The brand recently launched the DesertX ADV in the Indian market.

