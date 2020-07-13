After teasing the bike a few weeks back in April, Ducati is now finally gearing up to launch the Panigale V2 in the Indian market. Select company dealerships have also started accepting pre-bookings on the bike ahead of launch. The pricing of the Panigale V2 will most-likely be revealed by August.

For the uninitiated, the Panigale V2 will be the direct replacement of the Panigale 959 motorcycle. It draws design cues from the bigger Panigale V4 motorcycle. It is slimmer than the V4 but carries a very similar design which is evident from its exterior appearance.

(Also Read: 2021 Ducati Monster spied for the first time in Germany)

The company has also recently revealed a White Rosso paint scheme of the Panigale V2, but it's unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. Apart from a new lighter shade, there is no other change on the bike.

The V2 features a Euro 5-compliant 955 cc Superquadro engine which delivers a maximum power output of 155 PS at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. In comparison to the previous powertrain, this engine is around 5 PS more powerful. It comes mated to a six-speed transmission unit with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The Ducati Panigale V2 comes with features such as traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control and engine brake control. It also gets a Bluetooth connectivity enabled 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster.

At the front, it gets an adjustable, 43 mm Showa big-piston fork, while at the rear, it comes with a Sachs monoshock with a 2 mm longer shock.

(Also Read: Ultra-exotic Ducati Superleggera V4 delivered to first customer)

As far as pricing goes, the new Panigale V2 will be slightly costlier than the outgoing Panigale 959 which was priced at ₹14.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).