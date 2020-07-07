2021 Ducati Monster spied for the first time in Germany

Ducati is developing a new Monster which will debut in 2021. The updated middleweight street naked motorcycle has been spied amidst road-testing for the very first time in Germany. The spy image suggests that the bike will benefit from a number of updates to its basic design, chassis and swingarm unit.

The frame of the new 2021 Monster will be a cast Aluminium type unit which will completely transform the way Ducati Monster has looked till date. The signature trellis design and structural elements which have been used since 1992 have been given a miss now. Also, the image reflects changes to its the rear sub-frame which seems to have a cast construction.

Moreover, other changes in the form of a new 950 cc powertrain borrowed from the Multistrada 950 are also expected. This will enable a displacement jump from the previous 821 cc engine which made 109 PS and 85 Nm. Most likely, the engine will be tuned to match with the brutal character of the Monster.

On the lower side, the exhaust system appears to be all-new and in-sync with the completely refreshed looks of the bike. The latest system looks significantly slimmer than the existing setup. Also new will be the swingarm which is a far cry from the current model's chunky unit.

The updated Monster will also be blessed with a more comprehensive electronics package which will make it one of the best equipped motorcycles in its segment. Safe to expect new TFT display, cornering ABS function and traction control on the upcoming Monster.

As far as launch is concerned, expect the new Monster to break cover sometime in late 2020 as the test bike looks production ready. The same may arrive in India by late 2021 or early 2022.

Ducati India will launch a couple of new products in the current fiscal starting from the Panigale V2. (More details here).