Devil in white: Ducati Panigale V2 in White Rosso livery breaks cover

Ducati has revealed a “White Rosso" colour scheme for its Panigale V2 superbike. The new colour scheme will be available alongside the existing all-red paint finish.

The new Panigale V2 made its debut at the World Ducati Premiere. It is a replacement to the 959 Panigale supersport bike.

The new White Rossi livery gets a pearl white colour along with red accents on the air vents under the headlight and side fairing. Apart from this, its wheels also come fully finished in red paint which matches the lighter colour scheme over its body panels.

Apart from a new lighter shade, there is no other change on the bike. It gets the same Panigale V4-inspired exterior design, frame and single-sided swingarm.

Under its stylish bodywork sits a 955 cc Superquadro engine which is Euro 5-compliant and is rated to produce a maximum power of 155 PS at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. For the record, its power is 5 PS more than than its predecessor. The engine comes hooked to a six-speed unit with a bi-directional quickshifter. Some of the main features of the Ducati Panigale V2 include traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control and engine brake control. It also gets a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

Ducati India also teased the arrival of the new Panigale V2 on the social media channels in April but since then there is no other update on the bike. That said, it is unlikely that the new White Rosso paint scheme will be made available on the Indian model.

Given the fact that it is a slightly more updated model against the predecessor, expect a slightly higher price tag than the older 959 Panigale which was priced at ₹15.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).