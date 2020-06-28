The limited edition Ducati Superleggera V4 was introduced to the world recently. Now the company has delivered first unit of the bike to a customer from Belgium, Filip Van Schil.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali delivered the model number 001/500 personally, along with the certificate of authenticity of the Superleggera V4, at the company's Borgo Paniglae factory. The 001 number represents the model being the very first unit out of all 500 units.

Van Schil is a huge fan of Ducati bikes and happens to own nine other Ducatis. He was invited to the Borgo Panigale factory for a special tour to experience where the Superleggera V4 was born and meet the people who've helped in the development of the bike.

"When I received the call and the official invitation to come to Borgo Panigale to collect my Superleggera V4, the number 001 of 500, although I have always been a Ducatista, my legs trembled with emotion," said Filip Van Schil.

"A welcome like this, even though I was the first to call and order the bike, is something unimaginable. Receiving it directly in the company and touching the passion of the people who work in Borgo Panigale is an experience that I will always remember. Days like this are what makes Ducati unique and different from all other motorcycle manufacturers," he added.

The Superleggera V4 is a limited-run bike, it is currently the only road-spec motorcycle in the world which comes with a carbon fibre frame, subframe, swingarm and rims.

It is based on the Panigale V4 motorcycle and sports a full weight of just 154 kg (stock) and 152 kg (Akrapovic exhaust). Such a weight enables the Superleggera to sport the best power-to-weight ratio on any road motorcycle ever built.

As per Ducati, the Superleggera V4 is the most technologically advanced motorcycle. Its 998 cc, V4 engine has been rated to produce 224 PS of maximum power, and 116 Nm of torque.

It is priced in the vicinity of $100,000, which is around ₹76 lakh as per the current exchange rates.