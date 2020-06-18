The production of the Ducati Superleggera V4 has commenced at the company's Borgo Panigale plant in Italy.

For the uninitiated, the Superleggera V4 is a super exclusive sports bike which is limited to just 500 units globally. Though it is based on the regular Panigale V4 R but it's world apart when it comes to specifications and performance.

Apart from the bi-plane wings, the Ducati Superleggera V4 gets additional winglets derived from the Ducati's MotoGP racebike. This setup enhances performance by providing as much as 50 kgs of downforce at 270 kmph.

The bike also gets a lighter overall weight of 152 kg which is close to 40 kg less than the regular Panigale V4R motorcycle. This has been achieved with the extensive use of carbon fiber on frame, sub-frame, fairing, swingarm, wheels and more panels.

At the heart of this exotic sits the Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine which is known to produce 224 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The system is complemented by the Akrapovic full-system exhaust which takes the overall output to 234 PS. For the record, this is around 20 PS more than the regular V4 R motorcycle.

Apart from an aftermarket performance exhaust, the bike's exclusive racing kit also includes parts such as carbon fiber open clutch cover and swingarm cover, headlamp replacement kit, tail tidy and stand removal kit, billet aluminum mirror replacement caps, brake lever protectors, racing fuel cap, motorcycle cover as well as front and rear stand and a battery charger.

To make the Ducati Superleggera V4 ownership experience more exciting, the company is promising the customers a chance to swing a leg over the WSBK-spec Panigale V4R at the Mugello racing track. Apart from that, only the first 30 customers will be provided a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience the Ducati’s GP20 racebike on a track.

While there is no price announcement done on the bike yet, expect the Superleggera V4 to cost somewhere around ₹80 lakh to ₹1 Cr. Limited units will also be assigned for sale in the Indian market.