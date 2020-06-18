Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE breaks cover

The Italian motorbike maker has introduced the Hypermotard 950 RVE motorbike which has taken inspiration from the concept which was originally showcased at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in 2019.

It is based on the entry-level Hypermotard 950 motorcycle and has been positioned between the base model and the top-of-the-line Hypermotard 950 SP.

On the outside, the Hypermotard 950 RVE comes with a funky-looking graffiti-style paint job featuring two-tone seats, wheels and silver finished rear sub-frame. The RVE's paint scheme is vastly different from the regular single-coloured theme generally seen on the Ducati motorcycles. As per the company, a special process has been followed to obtain an airbrushed effect on the RVE's bodywork.

The bike employs a 937 cc, twin-cylinder engine which is known to develop 114 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. The 6-speed transmission unit also remains the same. Being based on the base Hypermotard 950, the bike also shares the same adjustable 45 mm Marzocchi front forks and rear monoshock. As a part of the standard kit, it also receives a bi-directional Ducati Quickshifter (DQS EVO).

Its electronics package comprise features such as Ducati Traction Control (DTC EVO), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC EVO), cornering ABS and Slide by Brake function.

The bike has been priced at £11,750 which coverts to around ₹11.32 lakh. It has been slated to go on sale in the global market starting from July. It's not known if the RVE variant will arrive in India anytime soon and if it does, expect its pricing to be higher than ₹12 lakh.

Ducati has also recently announced that it has started production of the Superleggera V4 superbike. It is strictly limited to just 500 units globally.