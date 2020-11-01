Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS 6 to launch on Monday: Price expectation

Ducati will introduced the much awaited Multistrada 950 S BS 6 motorcycle in the Indian market on Monday (November 2). The company has already initiated the pre-bookings on its ADV at a token amount of ₹1 lakh. The company has announced that the deliveries of the new model will commence within a few days of the launch. The updated ADV will also be available on display at its official dealerships around the country very soon.

With the yearly update the Multistrada has gained a 'BS 6-compliant' 937 cc, Testastretta, L-Twin, liquid-cooled engine which delivers 111 bhp of maximum power recorded at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at around 7,750 rpm. Its transmission option include a 6-speed gearbox.

The company claims that Multistrada 950 will appeal to a wider set of audience. "The new Multistrada 950 S embodies the traditional Ducati values of sophistication and performance with the addition of cutting edge technology," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India. "The new motorcycle is designed for the most demanding motorcyclists who are big on sports touring but don’t want to make any compromise on performance, handling, comfort and safety."

Some of the key highlights on the new Multi include its electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up and down and a full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL). It also features a 5-inch colour TFT display.

Its rider aids include features such as ABS, Cornering ABS, Vehicle Hold Control, and Traction Control. Moreover, it also comes with a number of riding modes. For braking duties the ADV uses twin 320 mm discs mounted at the front wheel which is complemented by a 265 mm rotor doing duties at the rear.

Expected Price:

The updated ADV is expected to start from somewhere around ₹13.25 lakh (ex-showroom).