Ducati Multistrada 950 S to launch on November 2, bookings now open

Ducati India on Monday announced the opening of pre-bookings for its BS 6 Multistrada 950 S and confirmed that it will be officially launched on November 2. Touted as the smallest Ducati 'multibike', the company claims that the Multistrada 950 S will appeal to a wider section of buyers in the Indian market without compromising on performance.

Bookings for the Multistrada 950 S can be made for a deposite amount of ₹1 lakh and deliveries will commence from the first week of the next month itself. The bike will also be on display at all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Ducati Multistrada 950 S gets a Euro5/BS 6-compliant 937 cc, Testastretta, L-Twin, liquid-cooled engine. It delivers 111 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque is experienced around 7,750 rpm. The engine comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Its other highlights include ab electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system, a full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up and down. The bike also gets a 5-inch colour TFT display which displays a host of information.

For safety, the Multistrada 950 S has been equipped with Bosch ABS Cornering, Vehicle Hold Control, Traction Control and it also gets riding modes. For the anchoring duties, the ADV comes kitted with twin 320 mm discs at the front which is complemented by a 265 mm rotor at the back.

Ducati is confident that Multistrada 950 S will help the company appeal to a wider buying audience. "The new Multistrada 950 S embodies the traditional Ducati values of sophistication and performance with the addition of cutting edge technology," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India. "The new motorcycle is designed for the most demanding motorcyclists who are big on sports touring but don’t want to make any compromise on performance, handling, comfort and safety."