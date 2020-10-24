Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS 6 to launch soon, pre-bookings open

Ducati India is gearing up for the launch of a new product in the country this festive season as select dealerships have started accepting pre-bookings for the Multistrada 950 S BS 6.

Dealerships have opneded bookings for 'Multistrada 950 S' which comes with a slightly more premium set of features and equipment against its standard variant. The international-spec model is available for purchase in three variants - Standard, S, and S Spoked Wheels.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike features a Euro5/BS 6-compliant 937 cc, Testastretta, L-Twin, liquid-cooled engine. This powertrain has been rated to deliver 111 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque is experienced around 7,750 rpm. The engine comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features of the Multistrada 950 S include its electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system, a full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up & down. The bike also gets a 5-inch colour TFT display which displays a host of information. More it features Hands-Free System, Cruise Control, and backlit handlebar controls.

For safety, the Multistrada 950 S has been equipped with Bosch ABS Cornering, Vehicle Hold Control, Traction Control and it also gets riding modes. For the anchoring duties, the ADV comes kitted with twin 320 mm discs at the front which is complemented by a 265 mm rotor at the back.

Previously, the BS 4-compliant Multistrada 950 retailed in the Indian market at ₹12,84,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The upcoming motorcycle is certainly going to cost on the higher side against its predecessor.