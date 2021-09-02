Ceat partners with Royal Enfield to supply tyres for newly launched Classic 350

Ceat Tyres has announced its partnership with Royal Enfield to supply tyres for the newly launched Classic 350 motorcycle. The tyre maker has announced that it will be supplying the new Zoom Plus and Zoom Plus F range of tyres on the updated Classic 350 retro classic motorcycle.

The new

motorcycle will use 100/90-19 ZOOM PLUS F TL 57P, 120/80-18 ZOOM PLUS TL 62P, 100/90-19 ZOOM PLUS F TT 57 P and 120/80-18 ZOOM PLUS TT 62P tyres.

Ceat says that its new Zoom Plus and Zoom Plus F are high-performance tyres that have been specifically designed for greater control at high speeds. “We take pride in our association with Royal Enfield, which has grown over the years into a strong friendship. Providing their RE Classic 350 with the safest pairs of wheels is a reiteration of the promise of friendship that CEAT has so often made. The wheels will give the motorcycles added safety --- a testimony of our unwavering commitment to offering the best-in-class products. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with RE," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat Tyres.

Previously, the tyre maker has also supplied its Zoom Cruz rubber for Royal Enfield's 650cc Interceptor range. The company says that it is also the ‘first Indian manufacturer’ to supply tyres as an original fitment for the Royal Enfield's Interceptor 650 cc range. In addition to that, the company also supplies tyres for the RE Meteor, Classic, Himalayan and the Bullet Electra.