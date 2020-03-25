BS 6 era brings end-of-the-line for Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 in India

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 will not be available for sale anymore in India. This was recently confirmed by the official RE dealers approached by HT Auto.

Launched a year back, the Bullet Trials 350 gained reputation of catering to a very specific set of audience. It came based on the RE Classic 350 motorcycle but on the outside it featured a different scrambler type approach which gave it an upper hand in terms of off-road riding.

The Bullet Trials series was more of an experiment for the company in order to see if it would gain attention from buyers or not. But its limited sales forced the the company to pull the plugs on it and hence the bike won't be getting the BS 6 emission update required to remain on-sale post March 31st.

Some of its key features included single-seat setup with a luggage/parcel rack at the rear, an upswept exhaust, red colour frame, 3D brand logo on the fuel tank, 19-in/18-in front/rear wheel, tall-set handlebar, etc.

Apart from these regular bits, the bike also featured some adventure specific equipment including headlight grille, fork gaiters, dual-purpose tyres, bash plate, and compact engine crash guard.

At the heart of the bike sat a 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit which delivered 19.8 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine came paired to a 5-speed gearbox. For the record, it's the same powerhouse which is also seen inside the Classic 350. This unit has already been updated to BS 6, like rest of the RE's line-up.

There was also a bigger Bullet Trials 500, but it was also taken down from the production line along with several other bikes such as the Classic 500, the Bullet 500 and the Thunderbird 500.

In other developments, the company has recently announced that it has cleared the entire BS 4 motorcycles stock across the country way ahead of March 31st deadline, and now all the bikes in its current line-up are BS 6 models.



