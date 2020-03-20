Royal Enfield successfully clears its existing inventory of BS 4 motorcycles

At a time when several car and two-wheeler makers are struggling to clear their BS 4 vehicles ahead of the April 1 deadline, Royal Enfield on Friday announced that it has completed the sales of all BS 4 motorcyles that were in its inventory. One of the most popular motorcycle brands in the country, it comes as a massive achievement for Royal Enfield and the company said it is now ready to sell only BS 6 motorcycles from Saturday (March 21).

Royal Enfield has said that it has managed to clear all existing inventory of BS 6 motorcycles across its channels and dealerships. The company claims this was possible due to 'working relentlessly with the dealership network to ensure a seamless transition to the new BS 6 motorcycles.' A press statement informs that the company deployed phase-wise strategies to ensure that production and distribution of BS 4 inventory was scaled down and simultaneously scaled up for BS 6 offerings. "Various teams have worked closely with the backend and frontend channel partners to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transition," the statement reads.

(Also read: Bikes to be discontinued in India after BS 6 transition)

Royal Enfield now claims that it would now be one of the first motorcycle brands in the country to only have BS 6 products which meet the upcoming emission norms.

This is significant because the Supreme Court has ordered that no BS 4 vehicle will be sold or registered from April 1, 2020. Several companies and dealers have been complaining that the slump in the auto industry through the course of 2019 stunted sales and that this deadline should be extended. More recently, the coronavirus pandemic has been cited as a reason for the deadline to be extended. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) approached Supreme Court for relief earlier this week while Hero MotoCorp has also approached the apex court.