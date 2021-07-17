BMW Motorrad India is gearing up for the launch of a new product in the country - a maxi-scooter. The same has been officially teased for the launch but the company is yet to confirm the name of the new scooter. In all likelihood, the new scooter will be either of the new two mid-size maxi-scooters from its global portfolio - BMW C 400 X or the BMW C 400 GT. Both the scooter were given an official update in 2020. Both of these models feature the same 350 cc platform.

BMW Motorrad India is likely to launch the C 400 GT variant of the maxi-scooter which received an update last year. The scooter was given a new mechanical update in the form of a new 'e-gas' system, which is an updated throttle-by-wire system. In addition, it benefits from an updated engine management as well as a new exhaust system. It has also received a new catalytic converter along with a new oxygen sensor and a modified cylinder head to make is Euro 5/BS 6-compliant.

At the heart of the scooter sits a 350 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that now delivers 33.5 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The transmission is a CVT gearbox and it has been updated with new clutch springs for smoother response. It is capable of doing a top speed of 139 kmph.

For 2021, the scooter has also been updated with a revised Automatic Stability Control (ASC) for more safety on low-traction surfaces.

When launched, expect the new 2021 BMW C 400 GT to be priced over ₹ 6 lakh (Ex-showroom). There will be no direct competition to the scooter in the market upon launch.